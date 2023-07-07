Slain Alabama Sheriff's estate awarded settlement

The estate of an Alabama sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last year will receive $1 million. It's the maximum amount allowed under state law according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Johnson and another deputy, Chris Poole, were hit by gunfire June 29, 2022, by a man law enforcement officials said was released early under good time provisions after serving four years of a 10-year theft sentence.

The early release occurred despite him escaping from a prison work release center in 2019.

Austin Hall was arrested and charged in the case following a 16-hour manhunt. Poole recovered, but Johnson died the following day.

Hall has been charged with capital murder for Johnson’s killing and is being held without bond.