Miss ASU Royal Tea Party

The Little Miss Pageant sponsored by Miss Alabama State University and Royal Court hosted an interest meeting on Thursday, July 6, 2023 on the campus of ASU.

The meeting covered two programs open to little girls ranging from four to 12 years old.

Miss ASU Kayla Edwards says parents and guardians will learn about the Royal Tea Party and The Little Miss Hornet/Little Miss ASU Pageant.

Also, a Royal “Tea Party,” will take place on Saturday, July 15th, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for girls ages 4 to 12 while the Little Miss Hornet (ages 4-7) and The Little Miss ASU (ages 8-12) Pageant will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023.