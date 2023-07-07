© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Miss ASU Royal Tea Party

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT

The Little Miss Pageant sponsored by Miss Alabama State University and Royal Court hosted an interest meeting on Thursday, July 6, 2023 on the campus of ASU.

The meeting covered two programs open to little girls ranging from four to 12 years old.

Miss ASU Kayla Edwards says parents and guardians will learn about the Royal Tea Party and The Little Miss Hornet/Little Miss ASU Pageant.

Also, a Royal “Tea Party,” will take place on Saturday, July 15th, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for girls ages 4 to 12 while the Little Miss Hornet (ages 4-7) and The Little Miss ASU (ages 8-12) Pageant will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Dues and sponsorships information can be found online at missasuadvisor@alasu.edu.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan