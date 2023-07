The Alabama State University Preventing School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools program will be hosting its inaugural security job fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The event is open to the public.

It will take place at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome from 8 a.m. to 2p.m.

There will be nine and 12 months’ positions available, overtime and benefits.

More information about requirements and qualifications can be found at (334) 223-6730.