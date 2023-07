Prattville Police are searching for a man who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

The department is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Arthur Waur Cruikshank. He is described as a white male and was last seen on March 26th .

If you have any information regarding Cruikshank you are asked to call the Prattville Police department at 334-595-0208.