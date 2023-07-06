Move MGM Color Walk/Run

Get your sneakers ready for the Move MGM Color Run/Walk taking place on Saturday, July 15, 2023 starting at 8 a.m.

The free event will take place at the YMCA Soccer Complex. The first lady of Montgomery, Tamika Reed says the run/walk will feature fitness experts Wanda DeJarnette, Taevia Watson and Brandon Anderson.

Onsite registration will start at 7:00 a.m., warm-up at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m.

Reed says donations will be collected for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Registration can be found online at MoveMGM.COM