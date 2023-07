A Montgomery man is in custody accused in a deadly shooting that took place over the weekend.

Montgomery Police say 21-year-old Kendarius Jaquan Coley is charged with capital murder.

Coley is accused in the Saturday shooting death of 18-year-old Mar’Dresha Stovall.

Online reports show Stovall was in a vehicle and was shot from outside. The shooting reportedly took place in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard.