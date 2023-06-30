Christine King Farris Dies

Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died.

Her niece, the Rev. Bernice King, tweeted that her “beloved aunt” died Thursday. She was 95.

For decades after her brother’s assassination in 1968, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote his legacy.

She graduated from Spelman College in 1948 with a degree in economics on the same day Martin Luther King Jr. earned his degree in sociology from Morehouse College.

A decade later, Farris returned to Spelman, where she worked for more than 50 years. In 1960, she married Isaac Newton Farris. The couple had two children, Angela Christine Farris Watkins and Isaac Newton Farris Jr.

Farris wrote two children’s books about her life, “My Brother Martin: A Sister Remembers Growing Up with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” and “March On! The Day My Brother Martin Changed the World.”

In 2009, she wrote a memoir, “Through It All: Reflections on My Life, My Family and My Faith.”

