Alabama lawmakers in 2021 ended years of resistance and approved the creation of a program to allow marijuana to be used for certain medical conditions. However, it is not available yet to patients as the state develops rules and procedures for the program

Alabama State University’s Industrial HEMP and Entomology Research Lab is providing an agricultural pathway for students and professors.

ASU Industrial Hemp Program Greenhouse Manager Caitlen Reeves says the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act by Congress allowed universities and states to get a head start on research.

Since 2019, the ASU Hemp team has conducted research on insect pests of the specialty crop as well as hands-on learning activities.