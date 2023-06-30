© 2023 WVAS
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

ASU Industrial Hemp Program

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT

Alabama lawmakers in 2021 ended years of resistance and approved the creation of a program to allow marijuana to be used for certain medical conditions. However, it is not available yet to patients as the state develops rules and procedures for the program

Alabama State University’s Industrial HEMP and Entomology Research Lab is providing an agricultural pathway for students and professors.

ASU Industrial Hemp Program Greenhouse Manager Caitlen Reeves says the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act by Congress allowed universities and states to get a head start on research.

Since 2019, the ASU Hemp team has conducted research on insect pests of the specialty crop as well as hands-on learning activities.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
