Montgomery Regional Airport Launches Flight Night

The Montgomery Regional Airport will host its inaugural Flight Night event on Thursday.

The community event is in partnership with Common Bonds Brewery.

Communications and Marketing Manager Brittney Jones-Dabney says the public 21 and up are welcome.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. at the Common Bonds Brewery in downtown Montgomery.

Jones-Dabney says there plans to host more Flight Nights. The information on dates and times can be found at the MGM Airport Facebook page.