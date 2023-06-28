© 2023 WVAS
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery Regional Airport Launches Flight Night

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT

The Montgomery Regional Airport will host its inaugural Flight Night event on Thursday.

The community event is in partnership with Common Bonds Brewery.

Communications and Marketing Manager Brittney Jones-Dabney says the public 21 and up are welcome.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. at the Common Bonds Brewery in downtown Montgomery.

Jones-Dabney says there plans to host more Flight Nights. The information on dates and times can be found at the MGM Airport Facebook page.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
