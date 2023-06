A housing fair for Selma tornado survivors and others will be taking place on Thursday at Selma High School.

The City of Selma will be hosting the free event.

Tornado survivors, section eight eligible and others are invited to attend the housing event starting at 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the Selma High School Cafeteria.

Sponsors include USDA Rural Development, Hope Credit Union, NACA and Trustmark.