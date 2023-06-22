© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of NBC News.
Photo courtesy of NBC News.

Congressional leaders have unveiled a new stamp that commemorates former Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who died in 2020 after serving more than three decades in Congress.

The ceremony took place Wednesday at the Capitol. Lewis was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Lewis “used what was right with America to fix what was going wrong in America.

" Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general of the United States, said the main post office facility in Atlanta would also be named after Lewis.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)