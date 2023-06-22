Domestic violence arrest in Talladega

Authorities with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office have a 35-year –old man wanted for domestic violence.

Reports show Matthew Wayne Goin was originally wanted for felony domestic violence assault 3rd degree. Investigators were searching for Goin since May 22nd

A lookout for Goin was provided by CrimeStoppers on their website and on social media.

He was taken into custody by St. Clair County on unrelated charges on June 21st.

Goin will be transported to the Talladega County Jail after he is released from St. Clair County.