June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Domestic violence arrest in Talladega

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT

Authorities with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office have a 35-year –old man wanted for domestic violence.

Reports show Matthew Wayne Goin was originally wanted for felony domestic violence assault 3rd degree. Investigators were searching for Goin since May 22nd

A lookout for Goin was provided by CrimeStoppers on their website and on social media.

He was taken into custody by St. Clair County on unrelated charges on June 21st.

Goin will be transported to the Talladega County Jail after he is released from St. Clair County.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
