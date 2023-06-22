The 8th Annual River Region Disability Expo is took place at the Alcazar Shriners’ Temple in Montgomery.

A number of vendors and representatives are providing resource information and services to participants.

Chairman of the Disability Expo Rachel Hughes says the event welcomes all to attend.

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Rehabilitation Counselor, Darryl Ellis says help is available.

Ellis says you can reach the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services at (334) 293-7184.