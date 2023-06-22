Alabama lawmakers to begin work on new congressional map

Alabama lawmakers will hold their first meeting next week to determine what the state’s new congressional map should look like.

The chairmen of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment released a schedule for hearings on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel last week gave lawmakers until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map.

The deadline comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last week affirmed the panel’s finding that Alabama unlawfully diluted the influence of Black voters by drawing a map with only one majority-Black district.

The reapportionment committee set a June 27 public hearing, a July 7 deadline to submit plans to the committee, and another public hearing for July 13.