WVAS Local

Alabama lawmakers to begin work on new congressional map

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT

Alabama lawmakers will hold their first meeting next week to determine what the state’s new congressional map should look like.

The chairmen of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment released a schedule for hearings on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel last week gave lawmakers until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map.

The deadline comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last week affirmed the panel’s finding that Alabama unlawfully diluted the influence of Black voters by drawing a map with only one majority-Black district.

The reapportionment committee set a June 27 public hearing, a July 7 deadline to submit plans to the committee, and another public hearing for July 13.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
