Historic building catches on fire in Tuskegee

Residents in Tuskegee are reacting to the fire that destroyed a historic building early Thursday morning.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office report on Friday investigators have not found any evidence of suspicious or criminal activity at the historic St. Joseph Catholic.

Weather is being considered as a possible factor; witnesses point to lightning as a possible cause of the blaze.

St. Joseph operated as a school for more than 75 years until it closed in May of 2020.