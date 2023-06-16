© 2023 WVAS
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama to reduce grocery sales tax

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to reduce Alabama’s sales tax on groceries.

The tax cut will decrease the state’s 4% tax on groceries to 3% on Sept. 1, 2023.

The news is greatly celebrated by State Representative Penni McClammy of District 76 who credits former legislator John Knight and her father the late Thad McClammy.

McClammy credits Alabama Arise with helping the legislation stay in the forefront. The tax will drop to 2% on Sept. 1, 2024, but only if tax collections to the Education Trust Fund rise at least 3.5% to offset the loss.

Alabama is one of only three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
