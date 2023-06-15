Bryan Taylor announces bid for Alabama Supreme Court

Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay Ivey, announced Wednesday that he is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The election for chief justice will be held next year. Chief Justice Tom Parker cannot run again because Alabama law prohibits judges from being elected or appointed after age 70.

The Alabama chief justice serves on the state’s highest court, and also serves as the administrative head of the state court system.

Taylor was elected to the Alabama Senate in 2010 and is best known for authoring the revamp of the state’s ethics law that was later used to prosecute former House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

Taylor did not seek a second term in 2014.