Juneteenth events at Museum of Fine Arts

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the City of Montgomery and its Department of Cultural Affairs are hosting Juneteenth at the Fine Arts center.

The free event will honor African American culture and creativity.

Activities include sidewalk chalk art, a family photo booth and free snacks will be available on a first come first serve basis.

The museum will offer “The Bias Inside Us”, an exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling presentation that raises awareness about the social science and psychology of implicit bias, the impact of this bias, and what people can do about it.

The free event will take place on Saturday, June 17,2023 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also the Mayor's Young Professional Council will host a Father's Day Brunch on Juneteenth Weekend.

June 18th event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts' Caddell Sculpture Garden.

You are allowed to bring a picnic lunch.