A new sweet treat is opening in Montgomery.

Zelda Crumbl Cookies; owner Vanessa Arias says the pink boxes have been flying out the store since this morning.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the more than 275 weekly rotating flavors.

They include Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark and Buttermilk Pancake.

The store is open from 8 a.m. –10 p.m. on weekdays and 8a.m.–12a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.