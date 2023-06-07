Local church hosts food giveaway

Montgomery families now have a few extra groceries thanks to the efforts of True Divine’s Bring Your Own Bag food giveaway. The distribution event took place Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the parking lot of True Divine Baptist Church.

Event organizer Pamela Williams says healthy food including fresh fruits and vegetables were given to about 120 families.

The next event is scheduled for June 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.