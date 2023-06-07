© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Local church hosts food giveaway

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT

Montgomery families now have a few extra groceries thanks to the efforts of True Divine’s Bring Your Own Bag food giveaway.  The distribution event took place Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the parking lot of  True Divine Baptist Church.  

Event organizer Pamela Williams says healthy food including fresh fruits and vegetables were given to about 120 families.  

The next event is scheduled for June 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
