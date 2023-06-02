© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Update on Alabama Grocery Tax

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT

Alabama residents could soon pay less for groceries after lawmakers advanced a plan Thursday to remove half of the 4% state sales tax on food.

Senators on Thursday voted 31-0 for the legislation.

It would gradually remove half of the state’s 4% sales tax on food by Sept. 1, 2024, if there is enough revenue growth to offset the loss.

The bill now goes back to the Alabama House of Representatives, where lawmakers will decide whether to accept a Senate change to the bill.

Alabama is one of only three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
