Update on Alabama Grocery Tax

Alabama residents could soon pay less for groceries after lawmakers advanced a plan Thursday to remove half of the 4% state sales tax on food.

Senators on Thursday voted 31-0 for the legislation.

It would gradually remove half of the state’s 4% sales tax on food by Sept. 1, 2024, if there is enough revenue growth to offset the loss.

The bill now goes back to the Alabama House of Representatives, where lawmakers will decide whether to accept a Senate change to the bill.

Alabama is one of only three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases.