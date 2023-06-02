Shooting investigation in Russell County

Authorities say deputies on Wednesday fatally shot a man who earlier had fired a gun at a utility worker trying to shut off his water and later pointed a firearm at deputies.

The shooting happened in Russell County, in eastern Alabama near the Georgia state line.

The man “fired a round” at the water works employee who had gone to the home to shut off water service, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Taylor said deputies were then sent to the water works building to take a report, and saw the man leaving the parking lot; they pulled the man over during a traffic stop and shot him after he “presented a firearm out the window” of his vehicle.

The man’s name has not been released. The deputies and the utility worker were not hurt.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reviewing the shooting, which was caught on video.