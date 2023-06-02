© 2023 WVAS
Shooting investigation in Russell County

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT

Authorities say deputies on Wednesday fatally shot a man who earlier had fired a gun at a utility worker trying to shut off his water and later pointed a firearm at deputies.

The shooting happened in Russell County, in eastern Alabama near the Georgia state line.

The man “fired a round” at the water works employee who had gone to the home to shut off water service, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Taylor said deputies were then sent to the water works building to take a report, and saw the man leaving the parking lot; they pulled the man over during a traffic stop and shot him after he “presented a firearm out the window” of his vehicle.

The man’s name has not been released. The deputies and the utility worker were not hurt.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reviewing the shooting, which was caught on video.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
