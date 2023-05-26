© 2023 WVAS
City Councilman offering reward for February homicide

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell and the Central Alabama Crimestoppers have teamed up to offer a $1,000 reward for information about the identity of a suspect in a February homicide.

Police report 52-year-old Yvette Carter was fatally shot on February 11, 2023 in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue.

Councilman Mitchell says he hopes the money will encourage people to come forward.

Authorities released new suspect photos on its CrimeStoppers website it shows three suspects wearing hoodies leaving a small black sedan with no tint and factory rims before the shooting.

One suspect is wearing all black with a white or grey hood, black bottoms and white shoes walking from the car and pulling a rifle from his pants before the shooting.

If you have any information you asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2831.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan