City Councilman offering reward for February homicide

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell and the Central Alabama Crimestoppers have teamed up to offer a $1,000 reward for information about the identity of a suspect in a February homicide.

Police report 52-year-old Yvette Carter was fatally shot on February 11, 2023 in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue.

Councilman Mitchell says he hopes the money will encourage people to come forward.

Authorities released new suspect photos on its CrimeStoppers website it shows three suspects wearing hoodies leaving a small black sedan with no tint and factory rims before the shooting.

One suspect is wearing all black with a white or grey hood, black bottoms and white shoes walking from the car and pulling a rifle from his pants before the shooting.

If you have any information you asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2831.