A Pike County shooting suspect has posted bail.

Officials report 51-year-old Kenneth Lamar Little was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Little is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in a drive-by incident that took place in the 5300 block of Pike County Road 1101.

The condition of the victim has not been released, nor a motive for the shooting.

Little has posted a $250,000 bail and has been released from the Pike County jail.