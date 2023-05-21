The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be hosting its Healthy and Safe Swimming Week in the coming days.

Officials say the goal is to increase awareness of health and safe water activities while promoting the health benefits of swimming.

Department Epidemiologist DeJuana Grant says this year’s theme is “Got Diarrhea? Don’t Swim; Grant offers some dos of swimming including taking a shower before entering a pool or hot tub. She also suggests being aware of drownings.

The campaign starts on May 23 and ends on May 28.