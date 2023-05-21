© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Childhood Abuse bill stalls

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Alabama legislation that would give victims of childhood sex abuse more time to sue their abusers has stalled in a committee amid opposition from insurance companies, the bill’s sponsor said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not scheduled a vote on the bill that would extend the statute of limitations for civil actions from six years to 36 years.

Sen. Merika Coleman, the bill’s sponsor, expressed frustration over the bill’s delay.

Coleman said she met with insurance industry representatives Wednesday morning. She said they expressed concerns about possible liability for entities, such as a church, that might not have had knowledge about the abuse.

She said they are working to craft language that targets the perpetrator but “does not hit folks that have no knowledge.”

Alabama law currently gives a six-year window into adulthood, ending at age 25, for a person to file a civil lawsuit over sexual abuse they suffered as a child.

That time frame is too short for victims, who often don’t publicly disclose what happened to them until adulthood, proponents of the bill said.

The bill would raise the timeframe to 36 years, or age 55.

Victims of childhood abuse are working to change the law in Alabama and elsewhere.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan