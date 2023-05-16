© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

The Wellness Coalition to host Tour of Wellness

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
32LogoWellnessCoal-300x200.png

A tour of wellness will be making stops in Montgomery, Macon and Lowndes counties during the months of May and June.

The Wellness Coalition is sponsoring its 2nd annual health fairs in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Fort Deposit. Organizers say the events are free and will feature vendors, groups and activities under the umbrella of health and wellness.

In Montgomery, the Tour of Wellness Event will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Chisholm Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 545 E Vandiver Blvd.

In June, the Tuskegee Tour of Wellness will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the City of Tuskegee Town Square, Tuskegee, Alabama.

The Hayneville Tour of Wellness Event on Saturday, June 17th at 315 Gilmer Hills Rd., Fort Deposit, AL. All the health fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A complete list of services is available online at thewellnesscoalition.org.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan