The Wellness Coalition to host Tour of Wellness

A tour of wellness will be making stops in Montgomery, Macon and Lowndes counties during the months of May and June.

The Wellness Coalition is sponsoring its 2nd annual health fairs in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Fort Deposit. Organizers say the events are free and will feature vendors, groups and activities under the umbrella of health and wellness.

In Montgomery, the Tour of Wellness Event will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Chisholm Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 545 E Vandiver Blvd.

In June, the Tuskegee Tour of Wellness will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the City of Tuskegee Town Square, Tuskegee, Alabama.

The Hayneville Tour of Wellness Event on Saturday, June 17th at 315 Gilmer Hills Rd., Fort Deposit, AL. All the health fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A complete list of services is available online at thewellnesscoalition.org.