Legal Services Alabama Awards

Three Alabama natives were honored in Montgomery on Thursday at the 4th Annual Justice, Fairness and Hope Awards.

The luncheon was hosted by the Legal Services Alabama; the law firm provides free, civil legal advocacy to low income residents.

LSA Development Director, Felecia Pettway says the event is also a fundraiser to support the John Lewis Legal Fellowship. The fellowship was created in 2019 to offer opportunities to recent law graduates who are working for social justice in legal advocacy.

The awardees were honored for their dedication to increase equity and improve the lives of low income citizens.

The ceremony took place at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery.