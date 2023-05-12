© 2023 WVAS
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Legal Services Alabama Awards

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
news.jpg

Three Alabama natives were honored in Montgomery on Thursday at the 4th Annual Justice, Fairness and Hope Awards.

The luncheon was hosted by the Legal Services Alabama; the law firm provides free, civil legal advocacy to low income residents.

LSA Development Director, Felecia Pettway says the event is also a fundraiser to support the John Lewis Legal Fellowship. The fellowship was created in 2019 to offer opportunities to recent law graduates who are working for social justice in legal advocacy.

The awardees were honored for their dedication to increase equity and improve the lives of low income citizens.

The ceremony took place at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
