WVAS Local

Governor Kay Ivey awards utility grants

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Nearly 26 million dollars in grants have been awarded by Governor Kay Ivey to aid low-income households with their utility bills.

The funds will allow 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families cool their homes.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute the grants.

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. was awarded $1.5 million while $1.7 million went to the Community Action Agency of South Alabama.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
