Alabama Democratic Party implements new by-laws

The Alabama Democratic Party recently implemented new by-laws for the State Democratic Executive Committee.

At issue were prior bylaws passed by a former senator and a former Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In a released statement, Chair Randy Kelley says in part, “we corrected the problems caused by the illegal by-laws approved four years ago.

Kelley says the changes were led by attorney Ben Harris and Chairman of Minority Affairs Dr. Joe Reed. Kelley says the bylaws can be read in their entirety online at aldemocrats.org.