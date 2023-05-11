© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Alabama Democratic Party implements new by-laws

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
randy kelley

The Alabama Democratic Party recently implemented new by-laws for the State Democratic Executive Committee.

At issue were prior bylaws passed by a former senator and a former Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In a released statement, Chair Randy Kelley says in part, “we corrected the problems caused by the illegal by-laws approved four years ago.

Kelley says the changes were led by attorney Ben Harris and Chairman of Minority Affairs Dr. Joe Reed. Kelley says the bylaws can be read in their entirety online at aldemocrats.org.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
