April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Operation Wipe Out Cervical Cancer Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT
Alabama has the highest death rates from cervical cancer in the United States, the statistics come from the research at the Cervical Center Alabama at the University Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center.

“Operation Wipe Out Cervical Cancer Alabama” was launched Monday in Montgomery at a news conference held by several health agencies including the Alabama Department of Public Health, the American Cancer Center and the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Vice Chair for Global and Rural Health Dr. Isabel Scarinci says cervical cancer is preventable.

Quality of Life Health Services Chief Medical Officer in Gadsden, Dr. Deborah Smith strongly urges women to not put off getting screenings.

Dr. Smith urges women to talk to their physician about screenings.

The statewide plan uses evidence-based strategies to encourage HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screenings.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
