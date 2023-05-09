Alabama has the highest death rates from cervical cancer in the United States, the statistics come from the research at the Cervical Center Alabama at the University Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center.

“Operation Wipe Out Cervical Cancer Alabama” was launched Monday in Montgomery at a news conference held by several health agencies including the Alabama Department of Public Health, the American Cancer Center and the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Vice Chair for Global and Rural Health Dr. Isabel Scarinci says cervical cancer is preventable.

Quality of Life Health Services Chief Medical Officer in Gadsden, Dr. Deborah Smith strongly urges women to not put off getting screenings.

Dr. Smith urges women to talk to their physician about screenings.

The statewide plan uses evidence-based strategies to encourage HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screenings.