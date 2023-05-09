Central Alabama Crimestoppers along with the city of Montgomery will be hosting a gun buyback event on May 20th in Montgomery.

Residents can anonymously turn-in unloaded guns to receive a gift card valued from $50-$200. Officials say all firearms will be destroyed.

Participating vendors include the Council On Substance Abuse, Montgomery District Attorney’s Helping Family Initiative, One Place Family Justice Center, and Resurrection Catholic Missions and LifeSouth Community Blood Center.

The buyback event will take place at Resurrection Catholic Missions from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The mission is located at 2815 Forbes Drive in Montgomery