© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Prattville Retail Theft

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
prattville police.jpg

he Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a felony retail theft case.

Investigators report the incident took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Walmart on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville.

The released photo shows a black male, entering the business, placing two electric scooters in his shopping cart, leaving without paying, then placing the stolen merchandise in his vehicle and speeding away.

The video surveillance cameras show he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, shorts with black tennis shoes. The suspect left in a black in color, Chevy Impala with a dealership drive-off tag.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification and arrest of the pictured suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan