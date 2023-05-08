Prattville Retail Theft

he Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a felony retail theft case.

Investigators report the incident took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Walmart on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville.

The released photo shows a black male, entering the business, placing two electric scooters in his shopping cart, leaving without paying, then placing the stolen merchandise in his vehicle and speeding away.

The video surveillance cameras show he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, shorts with black tennis shoes. The suspect left in a black in color, Chevy Impala with a dealership drive-off tag.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification and arrest of the pictured suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).