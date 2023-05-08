© 2023 WVAS
Alabama Department of Health to address wastewater issues in Lowndes County

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
The Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services have announced a temporary resolution agreement with the Alabama Department of Public Health to address the wastewater and equity issues in Lowndes County.

The agreement stems from a nearly 18-month investigation into the actions of the department and its operation and management in Lowndes County; Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The ADPH has agreed to implement the creation of a comprehensive plan for the region. The federal department agreed to suspend their investigation as long as the state complies with the settlement terms.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
