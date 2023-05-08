Alabama Department of Health to address wastewater issues in Lowndes County

The Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services have announced a temporary resolution agreement with the Alabama Department of Public Health to address the wastewater and equity issues in Lowndes County.

The agreement stems from a nearly 18-month investigation into the actions of the department and its operation and management in Lowndes County; Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The ADPH has agreed to implement the creation of a comprehensive plan for the region. The federal department agreed to suspend their investigation as long as the state complies with the settlement terms.