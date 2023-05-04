© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery Roller Derby hosts event

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
news.jpg

The Montgomery Roller Derby is hosting the “Star Wars Night: Revenge of the Sixth” on May 6th at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The Roller Derby is a non-profit athletic organization of women, men and volunteer skaters.

This Saturday, the Steel City Slayers of Birmingham will take on the Druid City Daredevils from Tuscaloosa for the Junior Game.

Gates will open on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the bouts beginning at 4 p.m.

Organizers say tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID).

Children ages five and under are free.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan