Montgomery Roller Derby hosts event

The Montgomery Roller Derby is hosting the “Star Wars Night: Revenge of the Sixth” on May 6th at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The Roller Derby is a non-profit athletic organization of women, men and volunteer skaters.

This Saturday, the Steel City Slayers of Birmingham will take on the Druid City Daredevils from Tuscaloosa for the Junior Game.

Gates will open on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the bouts beginning at 4 p.m.

Organizers say tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID).

Children ages five and under are free.