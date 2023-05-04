© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Medical cannabis making progress in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
canibis

Medical Cannabis in Alabama is slowly forming with estimates of the first round of licensed growers being approved by this summer according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Mark Jackson, Executive Director of the Medical Association of Alabama says he wants the public to know it’s not like getting a prescription from a physician and having it filled by a pharmacist.

Jackson says the state lists nearly 15 medical conditions and the doctor must certify the patient is living with the condition.

Jackson says they are looking for the first round to be ready by mid to late fall assuming everything goes to plan.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan