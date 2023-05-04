Medical cannabis making progress in Alabama

Medical Cannabis in Alabama is slowly forming with estimates of the first round of licensed growers being approved by this summer according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Mark Jackson, Executive Director of the Medical Association of Alabama says he wants the public to know it’s not like getting a prescription from a physician and having it filled by a pharmacist.

Jackson says the state lists nearly 15 medical conditions and the doctor must certify the patient is living with the condition.

Jackson says they are looking for the first round to be ready by mid to late fall assuming everything goes to plan.