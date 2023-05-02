© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Health and Wellness Fair

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
The City of Montgomery Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative will be hosting its Health and Wellness City Fest on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Riverfront Park and Amphitheatre.

The free event will include Health vendors, medical professionals and exercise demonstrators.

Organizer, Sheyann Webb Christburg says the event will be the perfect opportunity to ask health-related questions.

Saturday’s event will provide food and free services along with activities for children.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
