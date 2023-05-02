Health and Wellness Fair

The City of Montgomery Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative will be hosting its Health and Wellness City Fest on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Riverfront Park and Amphitheatre.

The free event will include Health vendors, medical professionals and exercise demonstrators.

Organizer, Sheyann Webb Christburg says the event will be the perfect opportunity to ask health-related questions.

Saturday’s event will provide food and free services along with activities for children.