Golden Flake closes factory

A Pennsylvania company will no longer make Alabama’s iconic Golden Flake snacks in Birmingham.

Utz Brands said it will close the factory in early July, laying off 175 workers. Utz said about 100 employees will continue working at a new warehouse in Birmingham to distribute the snack foods.

The company said it “expects no distribution or availability issues” because of the factory closing.

Utz bought Golden Enterprises, the former owner of Golden Flake, for $141 million in 2016.

The brand was founded in 1923 in the basement of a north Birmingham grocery store.