A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in Montgomery.

Montgomery police identified the juvenile as the fourth suspect in the death of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard.

Officials report the incident took place on March 30th in the 400 block of Buford Street.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the juvenile Friday.

The teen is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.