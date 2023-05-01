© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Search for suspects using counterfeit money

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
The Prattville Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a counterfeit currency case.

Investigators released a photo of two unknown individuals wanted for passing counterfeit money.

Reports show the incident took place on Saturday, April 15th at Food Outlet, in Prattville, Alabama. The surveillance video shows two white males, entering the business, purchasing items with a counterfeit bill and leaving the business.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Investigators say the first suspect was wearing a blue shirt and light-colored shorts, and the second was wearing black pants, and a t-shirt with a graphic.

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the pictured suspects.

Authorities say if you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
