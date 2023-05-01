Search for suspects using counterfeit money

The Prattville Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a counterfeit currency case.

Investigators released a photo of two unknown individuals wanted for passing counterfeit money.

Reports show the incident took place on Saturday, April 15th at Food Outlet, in Prattville, Alabama. The surveillance video shows two white males, entering the business, purchasing items with a counterfeit bill and leaving the business.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Investigators say the first suspect was wearing a blue shirt and light-colored shorts, and the second was wearing black pants, and a t-shirt with a graphic.

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the pictured suspects.

Authorities say if you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.