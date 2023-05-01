ASU mourns loss of staff member and faculty member

Alabama State University is mourning the loss of two members of the Hornet Nation; staff member Ms. Bobbie J. Martin Parker, and faculty instructor, Mr. Jonathan Martin Himsel.

Ms. Parker served ASU from 1984 - 2005, she worked as the director of ASU's Orientation, an academic advisor and a project manager. She also wrote the University specific course book for orientation classes. The 1972 graduate of Alabama State was also a golden-life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Her funeral service took place early Friday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Montgomery.

Parker, a Tuscaloosa native will have a second service at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Services, Inc.

Jonathan Martin Himsel was a full-time instructor in the Department of Communications, where he taught courses in radio and in television. Himsel brought more than ten years of professional experience in radio and television before coming to ASU. He started working at ASU in 1997 and left in 2021. His favorite course to teach was law of communications.

Montgomery's Leak Memory Chapel hosted a celebration of life on Saturday, April 29, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel.

The University extends its sincere condolences to both of their families, co-workers, former students and friends.

