© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Suspects in Dadeville shooting held with no bond

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
Prison

A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama.

District Judge Clayton Turner ordered 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr to be held without bond.

Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants in the case.

The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan