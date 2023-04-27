Suspects in Dadeville shooting held with no bond

A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama.

District Judge Clayton Turner ordered 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr to be held without bond.

Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants in the case.

The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.