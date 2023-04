Runners and walkers from all fitness levels are invited to participate in the Move Montgomery 5K Bunny Hop Run/Walk this Saturday.

The event hosted by Montgomery’s First Lady Tamika Reed will take place at 5 p.m. at the Union Station Train Shed. It is located at 300 Water Street, Montgomery, AL.

The run starts at 6 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a canned good to support the Montgomery Area Food Bank.