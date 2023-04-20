Elmore Community Hospital Vigil

Healthcare workers at the Elmore Community Hospital hosted a prayer vigil for their sister hospital, Lake Martin Hospital in Dadeville, Alabama Tuesday.

WVAS News spoke exclusively with the owner of Ivy Creek Healthcare LLC Mike Bruce.

Ivy Creek Healthcare LLC is the parent company to both hospitals; an Elmore Community hospital representative says rural hospitals work to serve those in need.

Dozens of black and gold balloons were released at noon Tuesday at the opening of the hospital in Wetumpka.