© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Elmore Community Hospital Vigil

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 20, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT
341516319_249517097437274_6194716842184093979_n.jpg

Healthcare workers at the Elmore Community Hospital hosted a prayer vigil for their sister hospital, Lake Martin Hospital in Dadeville, Alabama Tuesday.

WVAS News spoke exclusively with the owner of Ivy Creek Healthcare LLC Mike Bruce.

Ivy Creek Healthcare LLC is the parent company to both hospitals; an Elmore Community hospital representative says rural hospitals work to serve those in need.

Dozens of black and gold balloons were released at noon Tuesday at the opening of the hospital in Wetumpka.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan