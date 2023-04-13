She Care Wellness Program

Students at Alabama State University say they are looking forward to the “She Care Wellness project.” The program is sponsored by Hollywood actress, producer, activist Taraji P Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York. ASU will be the first HBCU to host the Wellness Pod.

It will provide college women a space to practice yoga and meditation.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior says “Alabama State University is honored and humbled to be selected as the first ever HBCU to partner with two amazing advocates of mental health and wellness such as the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York.”

The She Care Wellness Pods were built by S-I Container Builds, a woman-owned modular construction company. The company specializes in sustainable materials including repurposing shipping containers.