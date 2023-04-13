© 2023 WVAS
She Care Wellness Program

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Students at Alabama State University say they are looking forward to the “She Care Wellness project.” The program is sponsored by Hollywood actress, producer, activist Taraji P Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York. ASU will be the first HBCU to host the Wellness Pod.

It will provide college women a space to practice yoga and meditation.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior says “Alabama State University is honored and humbled to be selected as the first ever HBCU to partner with two amazing advocates of mental health and wellness such as the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York.”

The She Care Wellness Pods were built by S-I Container Builds, a woman-owned modular construction company. The company specializes in sustainable materials including repurposing shipping containers.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
