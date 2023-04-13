© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Crime Package Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
A Crime Package bill was presented Thursday morning at the Alabama State House in Montgomery.

Dozens of members of the Alabama District Attorneys Association along with business and state leaders attended the meeting.

Montgomery County District Attorney Darryl Bailey says they are pushing to get the package bills passed in the Legislature this session.

Barry Matson, Executive Director of the Office of Prosecution Services says the bills have received bipartisan support including the economic retail theft bill.

The package includes proposing public safety legislation including protection from fentanyl and more accountability for violent offenders.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
