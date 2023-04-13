A Crime Package bill was presented Thursday morning at the Alabama State House in Montgomery.

Dozens of members of the Alabama District Attorneys Association along with business and state leaders attended the meeting.

Montgomery County District Attorney Darryl Bailey says they are pushing to get the package bills passed in the Legislature this session.

Barry Matson, Executive Director of the Office of Prosecution Services says the bills have received bipartisan support including the economic retail theft bill.

The package includes proposing public safety legislation including protection from fentanyl and more accountability for violent offenders.