Child Welfare Conference

The Alabama State University Department of Social Work is hosting its 2nd Annual Child Welfare and Community Conference this week.

ASU Kai Mumpfield, SWK Instructor and MSW Field Coordinator says the free conference offers a wealth of information.

ASU students, faculty and staff can attend for free. Continuing Education Credits are available.

Thursday's conference is taking place at the Ralph D Abernathy Building on campus until 5 p.m.. Friday’s conference will take place in the same location; it begins at 8 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.