© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Child Welfare Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
ASU

The Alabama State University Department of Social Work is hosting its 2nd Annual Child Welfare and Community Conference this week.

ASU Kai Mumpfield, SWK Instructor and MSW Field Coordinator says the free conference offers a wealth of information.

ASU students, faculty and staff can attend for free. Continuing Education Credits are available.

Thursday's conference is taking place at the Ralph D Abernathy Building on campus until 5 p.m.. Friday’s conference will take place in the same location; it begins at 8 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan