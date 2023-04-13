ASU 2023 Class Picnic

Its Graduation Season!

Alabama State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences recently hosted a picnic for its graduating seniors at Oak Park in Montgomery.

ASU Dean Dr. Kathaleen Amende said the goal of the picnic was to encourage cohesiveness.

A number of professors were in attendance serving the students, including ASU Associate Professor and Chair of the Criminal Justice Department, Dr. Keith Ray who said the day was in recognition of the student’s accomplishments.

Students participated in games and won prizes. Students also were served food including hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and various sweet treats.