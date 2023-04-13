© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

ASU 2023 Class Picnic

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
ASU

Its Graduation Season!

Alabama State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences recently hosted a picnic for its graduating seniors at Oak Park in Montgomery.

ASU Dean Dr. Kathaleen Amende said the goal of the picnic was to encourage cohesiveness.

A number of professors were in attendance serving the students, including ASU Associate Professor and Chair of the Criminal Justice Department, Dr. Keith Ray who said the day was in recognition of the student’s accomplishments.

Students participated in games and won prizes. Students also were served food including hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and various sweet treats.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
