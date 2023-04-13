Alexander City woman missing

The Alexander City Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Officials report 33-year-old, Tara Lynn James was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Alexander City, Alabama.

James is described as a white female standing around 5’5” and weighing about 135 lbs. James also has multiple tattoos on her arm. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a black sweatshirt.

Investigators say James may still be in the Alexander City area and are asking anyone with information to immediately notify law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tara Lynn James, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334- 215-STOP.