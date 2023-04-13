© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Alexander City woman missing

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
The Alexander City Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Officials report 33-year-old, Tara Lynn James was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Alexander City, Alabama.

James is described as a white female standing around 5’5” and weighing about 135 lbs. James also has multiple tattoos on her arm. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a black sweatshirt.

Investigators say James may still be in the Alexander City area and are asking anyone with information to immediately notify law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tara Lynn James, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334- 215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
