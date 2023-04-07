ASU First She Care Wellness

Alabama State University is the first HBCU to host the “She Care Wellness Pod.”

The program will provide college women a dedicated mental space to practice yoga and meditation as well as resource information about mental health.

The initiative is made possible through a partnership between famed actress and producer Taraji P Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York.

The organizations have teamed up to reach 25,000 women on HBCU campuses through the She Care program.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior says “Alabama State University is honored and humbled to be selected as the first ever HBCU to partner with two amazing advocates of mental health and wellness such as the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York.”

ASU Director of Health Services Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis says "the She Care Wellness Pods will be impactful for helping students cope with issues like balancing college life and separation anxiety and focus on a healthy mental well-being, ultimately restoring JOY.”

The She Care Wellness Pods were built by S-I Container Builds, a woman-owned modular construction company. The company specializes in sustainable materials including repurposing shipping containers.